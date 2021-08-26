National ILLEGAL IMPORT Delays and head scratching over R180m drug debt to Cuba Opposition parties want SANDF bosses and former defence minister to be held accountable for the scandal BL PREMIUM

The government, which is still to take action against army officials who illegally imported an unproven drug from Cuba at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, is still facing a R180m bill from the island nation.

The SA National Defence Force (SANDF) faced criticism for violating acquisition rules and health regulatory protocols to procure Heberon Interferon-Alpha-2B, an unregistered drug that is said to considerably strengthen the immune system...