BREAKING NEWS: DA’s Tania Campbell elected as executive mayor of Ekurhuleni
DA caucus leader Tania Campbell has been elected as the mayor of Ekurhuleni while the party’s councillor, Raymond Dlamini, has been elected as speaker, bringing to an end the ANC’s two decades of governance in the metro.
Monday’s first council sitting saw Campbell receive 116 votes ahead of the ANC’s candidate and former mayor, Mzwandile Masina who received 105 votes in the 224-seat council. ..
