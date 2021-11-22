National ACADEMICS Parties urged not to give kingmakers too much power Rewarding kingmakers with the most powerful positions is undemocratic and often leads to failure, say Western Cape academics B L Premium

Two Western Cape academics have warned political parties in the midst of coalition talks against granting "kingmakers" powerful positions without considering the consequences.

"The party or independent councillor with the smallest number of seats in the coalition can drive a hard bargain and demand to be rewarded with the most prestigious political office … the practice of rewarding kingmakers with the most powerful positions is undemocratic...