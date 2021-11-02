DA says it retained Kouga municipality with outright majority

The DA says it won an outright majority in the Kouga municipality in the Eastern Cape strengthening control of its showpiece municipality in the province.

DA leader John Steenhuisen said that based on the party's internal monitoring of Monday’s local election results it would have 16 seats on the Kouga municipal council, the ANC 11 and the Freedom Front Plus, the Patriotic Alliance and the EFF one each.

According to the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) results dashboard, the DA received 54.99% of the votes in Kouga, the ANC 36.23%, the Patriotic Alliance 1.55%, the Freedom Front Plus 3.25% and the EFF 1.77%. The IEC hasn’t calculated seat allocations yet.

“From the most recent data that has come out it [Kouga] is the most well run local municipality in the Eastern Cape and I think it is a testimony to the DA’s excellent work there over the last five years that we can return to office there and that we will continue to govern there with our own outright majority for the next five years,” Steenhuisen said. “It is a huge vote of confidence in mayor Horatio Hendricks and his entire team.”

The municipality has spearheaded alternative energy projects and pioneered the first plastic road in the country. It is located west of Nelson Mandela Bay, and forms part of the Sarah Baartman district municipality. It consists of nine towns, Jeffreys Bay, Humansdorp, St Francis Bay, Cape St Francis, Oyster Bay, Patensie, Hankey, Loerie and Thornhill, as well as various smaller settlements and agricultural nodes.

The municipality has traditionally relied on tourism and agriculture, but has begun to position itself as an energy hub with two wind farms already operational at Jeffreys Bay and Oyster Bay, and more are in the pipeline.

Kouga is also home to Thyspunt, one of the preferred sites for a new nuclear power station.

