Mbeki calls for more co-operation between state and business Former president says such efforts are required to pull SA out of its economic crisis

The ANC will not be able to implement the commitments presented in its local government election manifesto unless the economy grows, former president Thabo Mbeki said on Thursday.

The governing party intends to fight corruption, rescue the ailing economy and create jobs. It has conceded that under its leadership the country’s municipalities had become unstable, with declining revenues and waning provision of basic services such as water, sanitation and electricity...