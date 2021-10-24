POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Parties descend on Gauteng in final week of campaigns
ANC and EFF will hold last rallies in Ekurhuleni while the DA wraps up Johannesburg event
24 October 2021 - 17:46
The three largest political parties have all decided to descend on Gauteng in the final week of the municipal election campaign as the November 1 elections draw closer.
The ANC and EFF will hold their final rallies on Friday in Ekurhuleni where the ANC has been governing through a coalition with smaller opposition parties since 2016. The DA held its final rally in Johannesburg at the weekend...
