Politics DA pulls out all the stops in battleground Gauteng Insiders fear the party may fare badly in Joburg and Tshwane in local government elections

So worried is he about the DA haemorrhaging support in the local government elections that party leader John Steenhuisen has moved to Gauteng.

Party insiders tell Business Day that internal polling suggests the DA, which won big in the previous local government elections in the province and once had ambitions to secure majority votes, may fare badly in Joburg and Tshwane...