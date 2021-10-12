National Good Party dismisses DA claim Cape Town has best-run council ‘We also have dire slums where people live with raw sewage trickling down the streets …These people battle to equate their circumstances with the so-called world-class city’

Good party’s mayoral candidate for Cape Town, Brett Heron, has dismissed the picture painted of the DA-run Mother City as the most well-run municipality in the country, pointing to the vast disparities that exist in the provision of basic services between the rich suburbs and the poorer areas where, in some cases, sewage runs down the streets.

The trajectory of the city had to be changed from a Mother City for some to a Mother City for all, Heron said in an in an address to the Cape Town Press Club on Tuesday, in which he outlined Good’s policies to create a “fair and sustainable” city. He chided the media for perpetuating the narrative of Cape Town as the most fabulous, best-run city in which to live, noting that this depended on where one lived...