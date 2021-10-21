Features CHRIS ROPER: SA’s electoral alphabet soup With 325 political parties contesting the November 1 local government elections, picking one could be a daunting exercise. Can you tell your ATM from your AIM?

This column started out as an in-depth analysis of the various small parties contesting the local government elections. Well, not all of them, obviously, as our democracy has apparently gone forth and multiplied, as instructed in the Book of Corruption 9:7. I can’t remember the exact words, but it’s something like: "Zuma blessed them and said unto them: ‘Be fruitful and multiply, and capture the state and subdue it; and claim all the tenders for yourself and your family.’"

The upshot of this call to partake of the fruits of democracy is that we have 504 political parties registered with the Electoral Commission of SA, and a whopping 325 contesting the 2021 local government elections (or local government buffet, as many of our politicians think of it)...