POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Constitutional Court expected to rule on municipal elections IEC has applied to have the poll postponed, mainly for public health reasons

The Constitutional Court is this week expected to deliver its judgment on the application by the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) to postpone the local government elections.

An inquiry, headed by retired deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke, recommended that the municipal elections be postponed to February 2022, mainly due to health risks posed by Covid-19 and the restrictions placed on political gatherings...