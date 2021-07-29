SIU makes damning finding against Zweli Mkhize in Digital Vibes contract probe
Investigating unit accuses minister of unlawful and improper conduct in controversial contract
29 July 2021 - 19:39
UPDATED 29 July 2021 - 23:00
The Special Investigating Unit (SIU), which is seeking to recoup millions of rand spent on the controversial Digital Vibes contract, has accused health minister Zweli Mkhize of unlawful and improper conduct for his role and wants his family to repay about R4m.
In court papers filed in the Special Tribunal on Thursday, which Business Day has seen, the SIU wants the R150m contract reviewed and set aside and for those implicated to be ordered to pay the SIU or the department of health the money they received with interest...
