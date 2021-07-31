National Magashule wants rematch claiming his suspension cannot be in ANC’s interests Suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule wants a rematch, this time in the appeals court, in another attempt to overturn party decision BL PREMIUM

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has taken the first legal step to appeal the high court order upholding his suspension from the party.

He said his legal challenge of the step-aside rule was because he was “being victimised, humiliated and discriminated against which could not conceivably [be] in the best interests of the ANC”...