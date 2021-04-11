POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Talk of cabinet reshuffle reaches fever pitch
Speculation grows over the future of the department of public enterprises
11 April 2021 - 15:27
Talk from within the government that President Cyril Ramaphosa will reshuffle his cabinet and reorganise the structure of the government for the first time since 2018 has reached fever pitch.
There has been speculation in the past about a cabinet reshuffle, which came to nothing. But at the minimum the president will have to make an appointment to fill the position left by the late minister in the presidency, Jackson Mthembu, whose position is being filled in an acting capacity by small business development minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni. The position of former deputy minister of mineral resources & energy Bavelile Hlongwa, who died in a car accident in 2020, has also not been filled...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now