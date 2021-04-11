Politics POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Talk of cabinet reshuffle reaches fever pitch Speculation grows over the future of the department of public enterprises BL PREMIUM

Talk from within the government that President Cyril Ramaphosa will reshuffle his cabinet and reorganise the structure of the government for the first time since 2018 has reached fever pitch.

There has been speculation in the past about a cabinet reshuffle, which came to nothing. But at the minimum the president will have to make an appointment to fill the position left by the late minister in the presidency, Jackson Mthembu, whose position is being filled in an acting capacity by small business development minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni. The position of former deputy minister of mineral resources & energy Bavelile Hlongwa, who died in a car accident in 2020, has also not been filled...