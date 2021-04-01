Petrol price to hit record high

Motorists will be hit with a petrol price hike of up to R1/l on April 7, with the wholesale price of diesel to increase by up to 65c.

The Central Energy Fund (CEF), which adjusts fuel prices monthly, announced that the retail price of 95 octane petrol will increase by R1/l inland and 99c at the coast, with 93 octane to rise by 95c inland and 94c at the coast.

The fuel price for April of R17.32/l for 95 unleaded inland will be a new high, surpassing the previous record of R17.08 set in late 2018.

The wholesale price of high-sulphur diesel increases by 65c inland and 64c at the coast, with low-sulphur diesel to go up by 63c inland and 62c at the coast.