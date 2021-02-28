Politics POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Experts’ report on Mkhwebane to be made public this week BL PREMIUM

It is a hugely important week for SA’s beleaguered public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, as parliament will know this week whether there is a prima facie case of misconduct or incompetence against her.

In 2020, DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone requested that parliament launch an inquiry into Mkhwebane’s fitness for the job after a series of devastating court judgments criticised her competence and good faith. In one case, for which she now faces perjury charges, Mkhwebane was found to have lied under oath...