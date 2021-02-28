POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Experts’ report on Mkhwebane to be made public this week
28 February 2021 - 16:33
It is a hugely important week for SA’s beleaguered public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, as parliament will know this week whether there is a prima facie case of misconduct or incompetence against her.
In 2020, DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone requested that parliament launch an inquiry into Mkhwebane’s fitness for the job after a series of devastating court judgments criticised her competence and good faith. In one case, for which she now faces perjury charges, Mkhwebane was found to have lied under oath...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now