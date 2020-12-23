The ANC’s integrity commission (IC) has criticised President Cyril Ramaphosa for seeming to give it the runaround for 18 months instead of answering questions about the controversial CR17 campaign funds.

In a report dated December 21‚ chairperson George Mashamba expressed the commission’s disappointment with Ramaphosa’s reluctance to discuss the CR17 funds until the courts have finalised the matter.

CR17 refers to Ramaphosa’s campaign for the presidency of the governing party in December 2017, which he narrowly won against Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

“To insist the legal process must conclude to avoid appearing before the IC on the basis that matters are before the courts distorts the role of the IC‚ undermines the work of the IC and presents an unnecessary delay to the work of the IC‚” the report said.

The commission was also not impressed with Ramaphosa trying to have his legal adviser present at their meeting‚ which under the commission’s terms of reference is not allowed.

Mashamba wrote that the commission first requested to meet with Ramaphosa in 2018 when the issue of Bosasa and the CR17 campaign funds initially arose.

Reputation and good standing

“The IC identified this as a very important and sensitive issue for the organisation‚ and anticipated that this was going to do damage to the reputation and good standing of the ANC‚” he said.

“The use of such allegedly huge sums of money for individual leadership campaigns was a departure from the internal democratic procedures of the organisation and was having a negative impact on the organisation.

“It was therefore a great disappointment to the IC when the president explained to the chairperson of the commission that since this was a legal matter‚ he did not feel it was right to discuss the CR17 campaign funds until the legal matter was finalised.”

Mashamba revealed that the commission pursued the matter and made several requests‚ verbally and in writing‚ to meet Ramaphosa over an 18-month period.

“It did not sit well with the IC that the president especially‚ but also the [top six] officials‚ continually referred publicly to the importance of the IC and the work being done‚ but in reality there was little to no interaction.”

According to the report‚ Ramaphosa finally engaged with the commission via video conference on November 19‚ at the IC's request‚ and with the main purpose of soliciting and exchanging views on funding for campaigns for individuals seeking to hold office in the ANC.