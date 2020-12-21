National Mkhwebane lets politicians off lightly in second Vrede dairy project investigation Public protector fails to sanction Magashule, while she orders Zwane to write a letter of apology BL PREMIUM

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has let former Free State premier Ace Magashule and agriculture MEC Mosebenzi Zwane off lightly for their involvement in the Vrede dairy project, even after finding they were central to the scheme from which money intended for black emerging farmers went to a Gupta-run company named Estina.

Releasing her report on Monday, Mkhwebane said the aim of her investigation was to look at two main issues: whether there was political involvement in the project by the Free State government and whether such involvement amounted to improper conduct or maladministration...