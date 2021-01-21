Busisiwe Mkhwebane aims to have perjury charges withdrawn
The public protector is facing three charges of perjury after it was alleged that she lied under oath in affidavits submitted in court
21 January 2021 - 10:38
UPDATED 21 January 2021 - 11:59
Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane will attempt to have perjury charges against her dropped, her spokesperson, Oupa Segalwe, said following her short appearance in court on Thursday.
Segalwe said the public protector would be making representations to the national director of public prosecutions, Shamila Batohi, with the aim of having the charges withdrawn...
