Gordhan lawyers say ruling on Mkhwebane’s Pillay report shows her bias

Pravin Gordhan's lawyers say a recent high court ruling that overturned public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s report on an early retirement payout to Ivan Pillay shows her office's bias against Gordhan.

A full bench of the high court in Pretoria has overturned her report that found the public enterprises minister had irregularly approved the early retirement of former SA Revenue Service (Sars) deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay with benefits in 2010. Gordhan was `the finance minister at the time.

Gordhan's lawyers, Malatji and Co Attorneys, said in a statement on Sunday: “In our view, this judgment bolsters our client’s belief that he has been subjected to a series of unlawful and unfair investigations by the office of the public protector.”

The statement quoted parts of the judgment, including: “There is nothing in the report that establishes that minister Gordhan as a member of cabinet or otherwise, contravened any of the basic values and principles governing public administration or that he acted contrary to any of the duties of members of cabinet provided for in the constitution.”

In her report, Mkhwebane recommended that President Cyril Ramaphosa take disciplinary action against Gordhan. Mkhwebane’s probe was prompted by an anonymous complainant.