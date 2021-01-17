Politics DA’s goal in 2021 is to grow support in contested areas, says John Steenhuisen BL PREMIUM

DA leader John Steenhuisen says his party’s goal for the 2021 local government election is to increase the support it received in the 2019 general election in places where it received a bloody nose from the electorate.

The local government election, scheduled to be held later in 2021, will be the first election, with the exception of by-elections, for the DA since Steenhuisen took the reins of SA’s second-largest party late in 2020. ..