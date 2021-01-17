DA’s goal in 2021 is to grow support in contested areas, says John Steenhuisen
17 January 2021 - 17:03
DA leader John Steenhuisen says his party’s goal for the 2021 local government election is to increase the support it received in the 2019 general election in places where it received a bloody nose from the electorate.
The local government election, scheduled to be held later in 2021, will be the first election, with the exception of by-elections, for the DA since Steenhuisen took the reins of SA’s second-largest party late in 2020. ..
