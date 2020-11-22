POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: ANC to deal with ‘stepping down’ issue
22 November 2020 - 16:25
The ANC holds a crucial national executive committee meeting next weekend at which the issue of whether members facing corruption and other serious charges should step down from their positions will be discussed.
The committee will consider a legal opinion by senior counsels on the matter...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now