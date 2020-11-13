Politics Zondo has visited my house several times, says Zuma Zuma further claims that after Zondo was appointed as a judge, the pair ‘discussed whether our personal relationship would jeopardise his judicial career’ BL PREMIUM

Former President Jacob Zuma claims he and deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo have a “close personal relationship” that has spanned three decades and says he continues to regard Zondo as a “person of integrity”.

“I can say that I had no reservations about appointing him [Zondo] as the deputy chief justice of the Republic of SA when he was recommended by the Judicial Services Commission,” Zuma stated in a 100-page application for Zondo’s recusal as chair of the state capture commission.