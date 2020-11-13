Zondo has visited my house several times, says Zuma
Zuma further claims that after Zondo was appointed as a judge, the pair ‘discussed whether our personal relationship would jeopardise his judicial career’
13 November 2020 - 19:54
Former President Jacob Zuma claims he and deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo have a “close personal relationship” that has spanned three decades and says he continues to regard Zondo as a “person of integrity”.
“I can say that I had no reservations about appointing him [Zondo] as the deputy chief justice of the Republic of SA when he was recommended by the Judicial Services Commission,” Zuma stated in a 100-page application for Zondo’s recusal as chair of the state capture commission.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now