POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Eyes will be on Joburg’s failure to adopt its budget
More pupils to return amid concerns about the ability of schools to maintain social distancing and hygiene
05 July 2020 - 17:52
More grades return to school on Monday amid concerns about the ability of the institutions to maintain social distancing and hygiene to prevent the spread of Covid-19.
In terms of an announcement by basic education minister Angie Motshekga, grades 6 and 11 will return to school, with grade R children allowed to return in provinces that are ready to receive them. The other grades will be phased in over the next month.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now