Politics POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Eyes will be on Joburg’s failure to adopt its budget More pupils to return amid concerns about the ability of schools to maintain social distancing and hygiene BL PREMIUM

More grades return to school on Monday amid concerns about the ability of the institutions to maintain social distancing and hygiene to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

In terms of an announcement by basic education minister Angie Motshekga, grades 6 and 11 will return to school, with grade R children allowed to return in provinces that are ready to receive them. The other grades will be phased in over the next month.