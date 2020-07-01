National Courts give the state a hat-trick of victories over lockdown regulations Judges dismiss Mmusi Maimane’s constitutional challenge to the decision to reopen the economy BL PREMIUM

The courts on Wednesday handed the government a hat-trick of victories in legal battles it is facing over Covid-19 lockdown regulations and legislation.

SA has been governed under a state of disaster since March, putting it under very strict lockdown rules that severely limited the freedoms of citizens and crippled the country’s economy.