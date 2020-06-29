NEWS ANALYSIS: Mogoeng Mogoeng owes it to the judiciary to avoid political comments
Chief justice must consider the wider consequences of his utterances for the credibility of the courts
Chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng’s proclivity for public speaking has put him and the judiciary in a bind after he seemed to publicly support Israel, contradicting SA’s official foreign policy on one of the most contested political issues in the world.
It caused such a stir that the ANC, in an extraordinary statement never seen before, called on National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise to hold high-level talks with Mogoeng about his political comments.
Since Mogoeng took office in 2009, his tenure has been marked by a decided move away from the principle of judges speaking through their judgments, as he spoke more than his predecessors on a multitude of issues, including on his strong faith as a Christian.
His religion has now resulted in him coming under pressure from political parties and lobby groups to withdraw his comments in which he disagreed with SA’s approach to Israel and Palestine, and quoted the Bible in saying — according to the report in the Jerusalem Post, which hosted Mogoeng in a webinar — that those who curse Israel will be cursed themselves.
The latest controversy was fuelled by the government and the ANC officially viewing Israel as an apartheid state, and having taken severe decisions in terms of its international relations with Israel as a result of this.
The esteemed chief justice entered the arena of political commentary, which may make him vulnerable should he have to adjudicate a human rights matter in the future
“The esteemed chief justice entered the arena of political commentary, which may make him vulnerable should he have to adjudicate a human rights matter in the future,” the ANC said.
The office of the chief justice did not want to comment on the ANC statement.
Africa4Palestine said in the wake of Mogoeng’s comments that it would lodge a complaint with the Judicial Service Commission (JSC). It was particularly concerned as there was a judgment pending at the apex court in the case between trade union federation Cosatu and the SA Jewish Board of Deputies, in which the Israel-Palestine issue arises.
Sello Chiloane said the JSC secretariat had by Sunday afternoon not received complaints on Mogoeng’s comments.
Christopher Oxtoby, senior researcher at the University of Cape Town’s Democratic Governance and Rights Unit, whose research looks at the judiciary, said that while Mogoeng has made controversial comments about the years, those on Israel seem to go too far.
Oxtoby said there’s a good reason the principle that judges don’t comment on things outside the scope of their job is generally adhered to — there’s, among other things, a huge possible impact on the credibility of the institution.
In defence of the chief justice, an argument could be made that Mogoeng was not alive to the controversy of the intractable situation between Israel and Palestine.
But, as Oxtoby pointed out, Mogoeng shut down a question asked of judge Michael Donen during an interview at the JSC in 2016. Donen was asked for his view on the continued existence of Palestine as an independent state. Mogoeng said, according to transcripts: “No. That is a political question. Please, let it be about the law now. Independent state of Palestine? That’s a highly sensitive political question.”
Though people who supported Mogoeng in the latest saga argued that he was allowed to comment, as he had the right to freedom of speech and made it in his personal capacity, this is clearly not a free speech issue.
Oxtoby said that what Mogoeng did by commenting on the matter was step into the terrain of international relations, which is the domain of the executive and not that of the judiciary, which has to be a neutral arbiter of disputes.
He said: “You can't switch on and off that chief justice role. Even if you’re commenting in private you are still the chief justice.”
Article 12 of the Code of Judicial Conduct is clear on what judges may not do. This includes that a judge must not “unless it is necessary for the discharge of judicial office, become involved in political controversy or activity”.
It would be hard to argue that the comments made were necessary in the discharge of judicial office, and that they did not result in political controversy.
Oxtoby said he would be surprised if Mogoeng’s comments ended up as the subject of a judicial conduct tribunal, but his concern lay with the impact the comments could have on the credibility of the judiciary.
For Mogoeng personally, who retires next year, Oxtoby said his comments might tarnish his legacy, both in terms of this incident and also in the way his general conduct as chief justice is viewed.
Though it could be damaging for him personally, the more important issue is that Mogoeng has to think about the credibility of the judiciary before he speaks.
If he thinks he can say what he wants to, it results in the chief justice handing those detractors of the judiciary the ammunition they need to attack not him but the institution as a whole.