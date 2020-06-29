NEWS ANALYSIS: Mogoeng Mogoeng owes it to the judiciary to avoid political comments

“The esteemed chief justice entered the arena of political commentary, which may make him vulnerable should he have to adjudicate a human rights matter in the future,” the ANC said.

The office of the chief justice did not want to comment on the ANC statement.

Africa4Palestine said in the wake of Mogoeng’s comments that it would lodge a complaint with the Judicial Service Commission (JSC). It was particularly concerned as there was a judgment pending at the apex court in the case between trade union federation Cosatu and the SA Jewish Board of Deputies, in which the Israel-Palestine issue arises.

Sello Chiloane said the JSC secretariat had by Sunday afternoon not received complaints on Mogoeng’s comments.

Christopher Oxtoby, senior researcher at the University of Cape Town’s Democratic Governance and Rights Unit, whose research looks at the judiciary, said that while Mogoeng has made controversial comments about the years, those on Israel seem to go too far.

Oxtoby said there’s a good reason the principle that judges don’t comment on things outside the scope of their job is generally adhered to — there’s, among other things, a huge possible impact on the credibility of the institution.

In defence of the chief justice, an argument could be made that Mogoeng was not alive to the controversy of the intractable situation between Israel and Palestine.

But, as Oxtoby pointed out, Mogoeng shut down a question asked of judge Michael Donen during an interview at the JSC in 2016. Donen was asked for his view on the continued existence of Palestine as an independent state. Mogoeng said, according to transcripts: “No. That is a political question. Please, let it be about the law now. Independent state of Palestine? That’s a highly sensitive political question.”

Though people who supported Mogoeng in the latest saga argued that he was allowed to comment, as he had the right to freedom of speech and made it in his personal capacity, this is clearly not a free speech issue.

Oxtoby said that what Mogoeng did by commenting on the matter was step into the terrain of international relations, which is the domain of the executive and not that of the judiciary, which has to be a neutral arbiter of disputes.