National Mogoeng Mogoeng dragged into the judiciary's ugly crisis Chief justice was aware of allegations against John Hlophe months before a complaint was laid, Patricia Goliath claims

Chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng was informed about Western Cape judge president John Hlophe’s alleged assault of a fellow judge and his verbal attack on his deputy, Patricia Goliath, months before she formally accused him of gross misconduct and ignited a judicial crisis that now threatens to engulf the province’s high court.

The is according to a statement Goliath submitted to the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) on Friday, now placing the chief justice at the centre of the often cringeworthy accusations and counteraccusations that define the relationship between the Western Cape’s most powerful judges.