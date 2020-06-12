National Judge who claimed — then denied — he was assaulted by Hlophe may be impeached A judicial conduct committee has found there is prima facie indication of gross misconduct by judge Mushtak Parker BL PREMIUM

Judge Mushtak Parker, who has backtracked on his claims that Western Cape judge president John Hlophe assaulted him, is now facing possible impeachment for serious dishonesty.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, who heads the judicial conduct committee, has recommended to the Judicial Services Committee that the two complaints against Parker be considered a “prima facie indication” of gross misconduct. That is grounds for possible impeachment.