De Lille’s party denies DA claims of defectors filling its ranks

The members presented by the DA on Sunday as having defected from the GOOD Party were not members of the new party formed by Patricia de Lille in 2018, a party official said.

De Lille, a former DA member herself and former mayor of Cape Town, formed GOOD after a public fallout with the official opposition party. She was appointed minister of public works & infrastructure by President Cyril Ramaphosa soon after the election.

GOOD secretary-general Brett Herron said he did not recognise “a single person” from the group DA Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela said on Sunday had crossed over from the party.

The party is still setting up structures countrywide and a decrease in numbers will not bode well for it as it prepares to contest the 2021 local government elections.

In SA's May 8 general elections the party received 70,408 or 0.40% votes, which secured them two seats in parliament. It also has one seat in the Western Cape provincial legislature.

De Lille could not immediately be reached for comment.