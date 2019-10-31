Features / Cover Story Metros in the balance for DA DA policies are to be repackaged and a new leadership elected to kick-start its 2021 local election campaign — but some observers don’t see the party recovering from the upheaval of Zille’s return BL PREMIUM

In the 2021 municipal elections, the DA could lose the Gauteng metro councils it won in 2016, say political analysts. This comes after it was plunged into crisis by the shock resignation of its top leaders.

The party’s running of the capital, Tshwane, and SA’s economic hub, Joburg, has been chaotic and controversial, and observers say its decision to get into bed with the EFF to clinch power in these metros has damaged its brand.