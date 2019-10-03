Gauteng government fails to spend more than R3.1bn amid increases in service delivery protests

The Gauteng government has failed to spend R3.1bn in the 2018-19 financial year, including almost R1bn by the education department meant for building schools and buying desks and for pupil-support material.

This emerges from the provincial department’s annual reports due to be tabled in the provincial legislature by the end of October. The reports show underspending across several departments but not by the office of the premier.

The pattern of underspending is damning for a provincial government that has faced many service delivery protests and whose politicians and senior civil servants often give the lack of financial resources as a reason for non-delivery.

Gauteng treasury spokesperson Tshepo Shawa confirmed that the provincial government had failed to spend large chunks of its budget for the 2018-19 financial year.

The education department underspent nearly R1bn of its R45.7bn and the health department failed to spend more than R751m of its R46.7bn allocation. The social development department failed to spend more than R419m of its R4.6bn budget. The roads and transport department failed to spend R356m of its R7.9bn allocation.

The sports, arts, culture and recreation department failed to spend more than R126m of the R1bn allocated to it while the agriculture and rural development department did not spend more than R107m of its R997m budget.

Shawa said the provincial treasury was continuously improving its planning and budgeting across the province.