Opinion / Columnists BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI: It is the public and David Makhura against Tito Mboweni in e-tolls fight Unless it scraps road-use charges, the ANC will probably lose Gauteng, the country’s economic heartland, heralding the party’s slide into oblivion BL PREMIUM

Three months ago, after a public spat between finance minister Tito Mboweni and Gauteng premier David Makhura that he described as unbecoming, President Cyril Ramaphosa ordered transport minister Fikile Mbalula to bring the two together to find a solution to the vexing e-tolls saga. He gave them two months to resolve the issue.

A month after the deadline passed, the country is still waiting. Extracting a compromise from the two political behemoths who have publicly dug in their heels on so contentious an issue was always going to be too much to ask of poor Mbalula.