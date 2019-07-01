No new cars for David Makhura and his MECs

There will be no new cars for Gauteng premier David Makhura and members of his executive council (MECs), he announced on Monday.

Makhura delivered the first state of the province address of his second term in office on Monday in Soweto. The speech focused strongly on the economy, which formed part of his five top priorities.

Gauteng is the economic heartland of SA and its residents gave the ANC a narrow mandate in the general elections in May, which resulted in the governing party hanging on to the province by the skin of its teeth.

In addressing the issue of governance and leadership in the province, he said planned initiatives would not happen by “osmosis” and that he would “instil the discipline of execution and perfect the art of government delivery, even if this takes a fight”.

He said the province was awaiting the finalisation of the multi-disciplinary task team on lifestyle audits which will be established by the presidency.

“We are ready. We have imposed very stringent cost containment measures on ourselves over the past five years. We sold the official residence in 2016. We are buying no new cars for the premier and MECs. Official vehicles will only be replaced when they reach their full life cycles and we have been strict with costs,” Makhura said.

He emphasised that poor performance will not be tolerated and that Gauteng must be governed “like a business”.

He said a firm foundation for clean governance was laid during his first term as premier, which included the province’s open tender system, while clean audits have increased and all departments now received unqualified audits.

While announcing the different plans for the province, Makhura gave timelines as to when the different MECs will give more detail or feedback.

In terms of performance agreements, he said that in September he will sign performance and delivery agreements with all MECs and heads of departments based on the implementation plans of the province in September.

He also said that with the first 100 days in office, he would re-establish the policy unit in his office in line with what President Cyril Ramaphosa has done in the presidency.

Makhura said the province was taking steps to strengthen the fight against corruption, “learning from the work we have done with premier’s ethics advisory panel and the special investigating unit regarding corruption in the department of health”.

“We will ensure that all departments that are prone to corruption are cleaned up and those responsible are brought to book. All outstanding cases will be concluded this term,” Makhura said.

