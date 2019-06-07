Ramaphosa and Magashule: when will the dam break? Here is Vrye Weekblad’s view

The source of much of the drama is ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule. He does not want to allow President Cyril Ramaphosa and his cabinet to rule the country; he wants Luthuli House — with Magashule in the lead — to do the job. His open defiance of his party and the country's president is a first in the history of the country and the ANC.

Magashule uses the same trick that Jacob Zuma employed when he came under severe pressure during the last few years of his term in office: play the populist card, with white monopoly capital and its neoliberal supporters in the ANC as the national enemy.

This week, Magashule spooked the markets and made the rand stumble with his televised declaration that the ANC had decided to broaden the mandate of the Reserve Bank and told the government to implement quantitative easing. (He referred to it as "quantity easing", which makes one suspect he does not understand the concept — except that it sort of means that when the state's money dries up, he can simply print more.)