Giving IEC power over party poll comments will undermine freedom, DA says

If the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) is granted the power to police election speech by political parties, this would ultimately undermine the freedom and fairness of the country’s elections, the DA says.

The opposition party made the argument in papers filed with the Electoral Court in which it challenged decisions by the IEC, most notably ordering the DA to apologise to its former Cape Town mayor Patricia De Lille, who now leads the newly formed party Good.

The national and provincial elections are expected to be hotly contested as parties vie for support at the polls on May 8.

Multiple complaints have so far been laid in the run-up to the elections, which included De Lille’s complaint over the messaging used in tele-canvassing by the DA.

The DA was found to have violated the IEC’s electoral code of conduct after it spread false information about De Lille, who it said was fired from her job as mayor.

De Lille and the DA were embroiled in a protracted battle in which the party attempted to have her removed from office. The tiff culminated in De Lille agreeing to resign from the party.

De Lille said on Monday that her party had approached the Western Cape High Court to seek an urgent interdict against the DA to “stop their lies”.

She said the DA refused to stop their messaging about her and instead opted to review the IEC’s decision, which she described as a way to continue “their malicious lies against me”.

“The DA have a right to apply to review the IEC decision but they do not have the right to continue to make false statements about me. My lawyers have requested the DA to give me an undertaking to stop using their false script, saying that they ‘fired me’, at least until a court has determined the finding of the IEC,” De Lille said.

“The DA have unreasonably refused to do so and this forces me to approach the courts, once again.”