The deadline for submitting special vote applications closes on Thursday‚ according to the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC).

The applications will close at midnight and can be done online or via SMS.

Special votes are cast by those who will not be able to go to voting stations on the day of the elections‚ May 8. There are two categories of special votes in SA: votes cast during home visits; and those cast at voting stations.

“A voter may apply to be visited at an address [either inside or outside of their voting district where registered] due to physical infirmity‚ disability or pregnancy. These visits will be conducted between 9am and 5pm on Monday May 6 2019 and [Tuesday] May 7 2019 [if necessary]‚” the IEC said.

Special votes cast at a voting station are available to any voter who will be away from their voting district on voting day. These votes can be cast at the voting station where the voter is registered between 9am and 5pm on May 6 and May 7‚ said the IEC.

Applications for special votes via a home visit can be made by submitting an application on the IEC’s website or submitting completed forms at the IEC office in the municipality where the voter wishes to be visited.

“Applications for special votes cast at a voting station can be made by SMSing your ID number to 32249 ... by submitting an application online, or by submitting a completed form at a local IEC office.

“All applicants for both types of special votes will receive an SMS notifying them of the outcome of their application once it has been processed. Voters can also check the status of their special vote application online.”