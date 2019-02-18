Politics

No evidence of sexual harassment against Pule Mabe‚ panel finds

The ANC grievance panel found the national spokesperson not guilty of the charges, but says the party needs a sexual harassment policy

18 February 2019 - 18:27 Zingisa Mvumvu
Pule Mabe. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
The ANC’s Luthuli House grievance panel chaired by former Cosatu president Sdumo Dlamini has found the governing party’s national spokesperson, Pule Mabe, not guilty of the sexual harassment charges laid against him by a female staff member.

To this end‚ the panel declared the matter “closed”‚ albeit with suggestions that the ANC should adopt a sexual harassment policy.

The panel absolved Mabe, who was last year accused by a staff member in the ANC communications department of soliciting sexual favours. The compainant alleged that when she complained about the advances‚ she was demoted and her salary slashed.

Both parties were heard on January 15 and 16‚ including witnesses and cross-examination of witnesses from both sides‚ said the party in a statement on Monday.

Following the conclusion of this process‚ the panel recommended that:

  • The ANC should in three months develop a sexual harassment policy and workshop its staff throughout the country in this regard;
  • The complainant must be reintegrated into Luthuli House staff with ease and HR concerns she raised be addressed;
  • No evidence of sexual harassment against Pule Mabe‚ thus matter is closed;
  • No meetings should take place in staff members’ bedrooms; all ANC-related meetings must be held in public spaces or party meeting rooms;
  • Both Mabe and the complainant to report for duty this week.

