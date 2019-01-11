Raising funds for ANC is difficult, says Paul Mashatile

Raising funds for the ANC is always difficult — regardless of who its president is, the party’s treasurer-general Paul Mashatile says.

“It’s never easy to raise funds,” he told Business Day in response to a question on whether it was easier to raise funds under President Cyril Ramaphosa, who took over the ANC after Jacob Zuma was the face of a highly divided party for 10 years, in which it became synonymous with corruption.

Mashatile said it was required that members contribute to the party, as well as MPs and ministers, while it also receives donations from business people, but that the party is “fine otherwise”. He could not yet put a price tag on what the ANC’s manifesto launch in Durban on Saturday will cost.

“I don’t know. There are people who are dealing with those details. They will come to me later and tell me how much they need,” Mashatile said on the sidelines of an Electoral Commission of SA’s (IEC) event in Johannesburg on Thursday.

Elections, such as the upcoming 2019 national and provincial elections are a costly affair for political parties and easily run into millions of rand.

The party is expecting 100,000 people to attend the event at the Moses Mabhida Stadium, which officially kicks-off the ANC’s election campaign for 2019.

On the party’s prospects in what will be a highly contested election in Gauteng, Mashatile, who is a former ANC chair of the province, said the party will retain its majority in SA’s economic powerhouse.

He said the party “obviously” had big challenges in the province where it lost its majority in the three major metros of Ekurhuleni, Tshwane and Johannesburg in the 2016 local government elections, but that there had been “great improvements”.

“There’s been a lot of touching base with our communities. I don’t spend sleepless nights with respect to Gauteng. I think we will do well.”

