ANC manifesto will respond to pleas for jobs, says Mashatile

Treasurer-general says party realises that a positive election outcome is possible only if it is united

09 January 2019 - 17:31 QAANITAH HUNTER and ZIMASA MATIWANE
ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile says that when the ANC unveils its manifesto on Friday, January 11 2019, it will focus on solutions to unemployment.
Image: PUXLEY MAKGATHO

The ANC manifesto will provide solutions to solving unemployment, which the governing party has identified as the biggest problem facing South Africans.

This is according to ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile, who was campaigning in Durban on Wednesday.  

Mashatile said the majority of people that ANC leaders had met complained about joblessness.

“You will see when the president unveils the manifesto on Friday… we are nitpicking at real issues and on implementation,” he said.

Mashatile was trying to encourage people to attend the ANC’s manifesto launch on Saturday at the Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban.

He said the ANC realised that a positive election outcome was possible only if the party was united. Division in an election yearwas  “not an option”.

“There’s a lot of effort [made] on ANC comrades to unite. You may have here and there problems but generally I think the efforts are much bigger and are working,” he said.

Mashatile conceded that there were pockets of division in some parts, but he said people were largely committed to working against a dip in support for the party.

Echoing Mashatile’s comments on unity, ANC deputy president David Mabuza said on Wednesday that had members elected leaders from only one faction at the December 2017 Nasrec conference the  governing party would be “limping” today.

Mabuza was fielding questions from reporters in KwaZulu-Natal’s Moses Mabhida region, a stronghold of former president Jacob Zuma.

“What prevailed [at the Nasrec conference] is unity. That means branch delegates heard my voice, heard my story that said it looked like this person is making sense,” he said.

Mabuza said he felt well received in the province despite having been seen as the person who “sold out” at Nasrec.

“Leaders of the ANC will come and go and tomorrow I won’t be a leader. I must accept and support that, but unity in the ANC is something that we will work continuously as it is not a once-off project.”

