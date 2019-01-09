Without Nasrec ‘unity slate’ ANC would be limping, says David Mabuza

He said the Nasrec outcomes were the will of the branches and, given the nature of democracy, it was impossible for him to control the results of a conference of more than 5,000 people.

“Remember [branches] took certain people from this faction and took certain people from the other faction and they matched them. That is their own creation, but the outcome is the combination of both.”

Mabuza said he felt well received in the province despite having been seen as the person who “sold out” at Nasrec. “KwaZulu-Natal is my home, I feel welcome here. People will make stories but not the ordinary people; they will accept any leader of the ANC because they know the ANC.

“Leaders of the ANC will come and go and tomorrow I won’t be a leader. I must accept and support that, but unity in the ANC is something that we will work on continuously as it is not a once-off project.”

Mabuza was on a door-to-door trail in Howick outside Pietermaritzburg, drumming up support for the ANC manifesto launch at the weekend. He said the ANC had been looking inwards for a long time and it was now time to focus on serving the people of SA.

“The main problem [in the region] is housing ... We have realised that the pace at which we are moving as the ANC is a bit slow. I spoke to the people, the councilor, the municipality and I will be back in February to check on progress.”