The ANC in Gauteng has called for the immediate suspension of Tshwane municipal manager Moeketsi Mosola pending the outcome of a forensic investigation into the awarding of a multibillion-rand project management contract.

In a statement on Monday‚ the ANC in Gauteng said it was "appalled‚ disgusted but not surprised" by the DA-led coalition "showing their true colours in the city of Tshwane".

This comes after the Sunday Times reported that an engineering consultancy‚ GladAfrica‚ was bleeding the city dry after being handed infrastructure projects worth about R12bn‚ as well as raking in a further R250m in middleman commissions in the past six months.

Mosola is said to have brought the firm in despite legal opinions suggesting that doing so was unlawful.

The Sunday Times revealed that Mosola further disregarded resistance from senior officials in the city‚ some of whom were stripped of their powers when questioning the move.

"The DA-led administration outsources the city’s multibillion-rand capital expenditure‚ which is at the heart of service delivery. The money for the construction of roads‚ water and electricity infrastructure‚ the building of community infrastructure and other key service delivery-related infrastructure is catered for from this budget‚" said the ANC.