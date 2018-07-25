Auditor-general gives red light to Gauteng councils, saying they are flouting the law

Audit outcomes for municipalities in Gauteng have not improved, as accountability is not at the desired level and noncompliance with legislation remains a major obstacle.

In a media briefing on Wednesday, Dumisani Cebekhulu, the business executive responsible for Gauteng at the auditor-general of SA, unpacked the state of the municipalities in the province’s audit results, following the release of consolidated local government outcomes for the 2016-17 financial year by Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu in May.

The 2016-17 audit deals with the first financial year under a new government after the 2016 local government elections, which took place a little bit more than a month into the financial year under review.

Out of Gauteng’s 11 municipalities, only Midvaal, which is governed by a majority DA government, succeeded in obtaining a clean audit. The rest of the province’s municipalities, including the metros of Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni, all sustained unqualified audits with findings.

"Gauteng was the only province with 100% unqualified audit opinions. We continue to highlight that noncompliance with legislation remains the major obstacle preventing most municipalities in the province from attaining a clean audit, " Cebekhulu said.

He said accountability in local government had to improve and that leadership in the municipalities was required to set the right tone for accountability. Performance reporting and compliance had regressed in the latest year audited, Cebekhulu said.

He said the overall compliance outcomes regressed due to a slow response by leadership to address the weak control environment.

Cebekhulu said the main findings on compliance related to areas of procurement and contract management; unauthorised, irregular and fruitless expenditure, and wasteful expenditure not being prevented; material adjustments to the financial statements and inadequate consequence management.

Irregular expenditure had increased from R1.29bn in 2015-16 to R3.65bn in 2016-17. However, R2.4bn of the amount related to multiyear contracts awarded in previous years, while R1.3bn was incurred in the 2016-17 financial year.

However, unauthorised expenditure decreased from R3.2bn in 2015-16 to R2bn in 2016-17 due to improved budget controls and monitoring, for which the City of Tshwane was specifically noted — it reduced its unauthorised expenditure by R1.3bn.

mailovichc@businesslive.co.za