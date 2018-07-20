NEWS ANALYSIS: How Ramaphoria’ song and dance became the tiptoe president

"‘Ramaphoria’ was not there in the first place — it was just a media and business construct," said Xolani Dube, an analyst at the Xubera Institute for Research and Development in Durban. "We are still grappling with serious economic issues in SA that Ramaphosa cannot solve on his own."

The difficulty of the president’s task has been compounded by internal battles in the ANC, which remains deeply divided after a bruising leadership fight that he won by a narrow margin.

That has forced him to tiptoe around party barons who opposed his candidacy and slowed his bid to restore the image of the party that Nelson Mandela led to power in 1994. It has also limited his ability to bring about the policy changes needed to meet his goal of attracting $100bn in new investment over five years.

There has been some good news. Consumers remain upbeat, with First National Bank and the Bureau for Economic Research’s confidence index close to a record high in the second quarter.

Ramaphosa’s investment drive has also met with some success — he secured a commitment from Saudi Arabian and United Arab Emirates companies to put as much as $20bn into projects in SA during an official visit to the region in July. Mercedes-Benz announced last month it would invest €600m in expanding its plant in East London.