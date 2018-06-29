Politics

DA mudslinging far from over, as Patricia de Lille and Natasha Mazzone trade blows

29 June 2018 - 07:50 Nico Gous
Natasha Mazzone, left, and Mmusi Maimane. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
If you thought the mudslinging in the DA might stop — or even slow down — after a court restored Patricia de Lille’s party membership‚ you couldn’t have been more wrong. Not only has the mudslinging continued‚ it’s done so very‚ very publicly.

The Cape Town mayor backed down not one iota in a scathing open letter published on Thursday, in which she ripped into DA federal council deputy chairperson Natasha Mazzone.

At the very start of the letter she labelled Mazzone "the latest appointed scripted spokesperson tasked with smearing my name on the DA’s behalf" – a comment that set the tone for what was to come.

"Like all previous scripted spokespersons‚ my advice to you is to read and understand your script‚ before you so eagerly do interviews. You would be wise to heed my advice‚" she said.

Mazzone hit back‚ saying she believed De Lille’s modus operandi of lashing out‚ bullying and intimidating those who "speak up against [her] actions" was what led to her caucus losing confidence in her.

"I wish to point out that I represent the party not as a spokesperson‚ but rather as one of the deputy chairpersons of the federal council‚" she said on Thursday evening in a media statement sent to Times Select.

For more on this story‚ please visit Times Select. 

DA crisis deepens after Patricia de Lille's court win

Ipsos poll in May says DA would at that time have needed a partner to hold on to Western Cape
1 day ago

Patricia de Lille to hear her fate on her DA membership on Wednesday

The Cape Town mayor has a busy week as on Thursday the court will hear her application to get a copy of the Steenhuisen report that criticised her ...
2 days ago

DA set to act against two errant Cape mayors

The Western Cape has been in turmoil barely a year ahead of the national elections
8 days ago

