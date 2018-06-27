BREAKING NEWS: Patricia de Lille prevails in court fight with DA

The Western Cape High Court on Wednesday found that the termination of Cape Town mayor Patricia De Lille's DA membership was unlawful.

The DA has been at an impasse over De Lille since late last year.

De Lille approached the court in May to challenge the constitutionality of the party’s so-called automatic-cessation clause, which it used to terminate her party membership.

This was following a radio interview in which De Lille said she would resign after clearing her name.

The clause states that membership ceases once a party member publicly declares his or her intention to resign and or publicly does so.

The mayor tried to explain that she meant she would resign from her mayoral position after clearing her name but not from the party.

The DA argued that its relationship with De Lille was strained and had irrevocably broken down.