If President Cyril Ramaphosa and the ANC want a two-thirds majority in the 2019 national elections‚ they need former president Jacob Zuma.

So said Bishop Timothy Ngcobo‚ the provincial secretary of the National Interfaith Council of SA (Nicsa)‚ during a prayer meeting to welcome Zuma back home in Nkandla on Thursday.

The prayer meeting‚ attended by various religious leaders and by about 500 people at the Mnyakanya sports grounds near Zuma’s homestead‚ was organised by Nicsa in partnership with the Commission for Religious Affairs.

Zuma was accompanied by two of his wives‚ Sizakele MaKhumalo Zuma and Tobeka Madiba-Zuma.

"This is a prayer‚ this is not starting a new political party as was suggested on social media‚ but to say who wants a two-thirds majority must start with Msholozi [Zama’s clan name’‚" Ngcobo said.

However‚ the comments came after the ANC lost ward 7 in Nkandla to the IFP‚ despite Zuma campaigning in the area.

A pro-Zuma group said on Thursday that they were considering a new political party with Zuma at the helm to take on the ANC votes. The group‚ Mazibuyele Emasisweni‚ said they were in consultation with other members nationally to ensure that the party became a reality.

Ngcobo has likened Zuma to the biblical shepherd on earth. He said there were many people smiling with Zuma but stabbing him in the back‚ like his middle name, Gedleyihlekisa ("one who smiles while causing you harm").

The controversial bishop‚ who led a march during Zuma’s court appearance in Durban on graft charges in early May‚ said Zuma’s work would be more prominent now that he was retired.

"Even those who don’t like you must make a plan to like you. Who wants a two-thirds majority must start with Msholozi and say‚ ‘Msholozi people love you’. We are here to say‚ ‘Msholozi people love you’‚" he said.

He also praised Zuma for championing radical socioeconomic transformation‚ land expropriation without compensation and free higher education.

The religious leaders have also vowed to come out in full force to support Zuma during his second court appearance in the High Court in Durban on Friday next week.