Edward Zuma denies his father is forming a new political party

"I wish to take this opportunity to put matters into a correct perspective and lay to rest false reports regarding the involvement of the former president Jacob Zuma being aligned to a certain so-called political party that is to be registered ... the reports claim that [the] former president is well aware and has been consulted on this."

He said his father remained a member of the ANC and "will forever remain as such. Furthermore, he will be campaigning vigorously for the ANC for the 2019 general elections".

Edward said he wanted to put to bed lies by people "who are hell-bent [on] tarnishing the image and name of the former president in their pursuance of the agenda to alienate Mr Jacob Zuma".

He categorically distanced Jacob Zuma from "lunatics" who want fame and maintained that no member of the Zuma family is involved with "these clowns, as we are all disciplined members of the ANC and will forever remain loyal to it".