IFP wins Nkandla by-election, despite Jacob Zuma’s door-to-door campaign

The IFP’s Nkosinathi Khumalo beat the ANC’s Bahle Sibiya in a by-election held in Ward 7 of the Nkandla local municipality

31 May 2018 - 10:03 Nomahlubi Jordaan
Picture: SOWETAN/BAFANA MAHLANGU

Despite former president Jacob Zuma’s door-to-door campaign in Ward 7 of the Nkandla local municipality on Tuesday‚ the ANC lost to the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP).

The ANC’s Bahle Sibiya was contesting the ward with the IFP’s Nkosinathi Khumalo in the by-elections held on Wednesday.

Khumalo won by 1‚441 votes‚ while Sibiya attained only 1‚221 votes. The EFF received only four votes.

The ward became vacant after the death of IFP councillor Mphumzeni Mthombeni earlier this year.

Zuma charmed hundreds of ANC supporters when he visited the voting district in the Emangidini area‚ where he was welcomed with song and dance. He later urged residents to come out in numbers to vote for Sibiya on Wednesday. He said the area would develop only if residents dislodged the IFP.

