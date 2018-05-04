Presidential team lead by Cyril Ramaphosa to ask Supra Mahumapelo to resign

The ANC is approaching the removal of North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo in a manner similar to the way it got rid of former president Jacob Zuma.

The party’s national working committee is sending its officials — including President Cyril Ramaphosa and Deputy President David Mabuza — to meet Mahumapelo to discuss a solution to the impasse.

The ANC confirmed the meeting of its officials and Mahumapelo in a statement on Thursday.

The governing party also said in the statement that the national working committee had discussed leadership issues in other provinces.

The talks with Mahumapelo would include calling on him to resign "in the interest of the people of the North West ... and the movement broadly".

Insiders say that Mahumapelo is unlikely to defy the ANC leadership and that his lieutenants in the province are understood to be mobilising support for him.