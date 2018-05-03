WATCH: Has Supra Mahumapelo reached the end of the line?

This week on Editing Allowed, Peter Bruce and the panel of editors take a look at the North West province, calls for embattled North West premier Supra Mahumapelo to be recalled and what is President Cyril Ramaphosa is doing about the situation.

Making his debut on Editing Allowed is new Business Day editor Lukanyo Mnyanda, who has been in Scotland for the past 11 years. He shares his view on Brexit and provides a fresh perspective on South African politics.

The Financial Mail has a great Steinhoff story, written by editor Rob Rose. Day by day the debt hole grows deeper and deeper as new ghost transactions are being discovered. Rose takes us through some of the findings and what needs to be done to save the company.