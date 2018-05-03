Opinion

Editing Allowed

WATCH: Has Supra Mahumapelo reached the end of the line?

03 May 2018 - 09:18 Business Day TV
North West premier Supra Mahumapelo. Picture: PUXLEY MAKGATHO
North West premier Supra Mahumapelo. Picture: PUXLEY MAKGATHO

This week on Editing Allowed, Peter Bruce and the panel of editors  take a look at the North West province, calls for embattled North West premier Supra Mahumapelo to be recalled and what is President Cyril Ramaphosa is doing about the situation.

Making his debut on Editing Allowed is new Business Day editor Lukanyo Mnyanda, who has been in Scotland for the past 11 years. He shares his view on Brexit and provides a fresh perspective on South African politics.

The Financial Mail has a great Steinhoff story, written by editor Rob Rose. Day by day the debt hole grows deeper and deeper as new ghost transactions are being discovered. Rose takes us through some of the findings and what needs to be done to save the company.

 

This week on Editing Allowed, Peter Bruce and the panel of editors discuss the North West province, President Cyril Ramaphosa response and the Steinhoff saga

This week on Editing Allowed, Peter Bruce and the panel of editors discuss the North West province, President Cyril Ramaphosa response and the Steinhoff saga

JUSTICE MALALA: Uncowed by corruption

The doings of Jacob Zuma and Supra Mahumapelo seem to be so never-ending that we almost have to admire their stamina
Opinion
4 hours ago

LETTER: No winners in blame game

Who will Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi blame for the rest of SA’s failures, particularly in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal
Opinion
5 hours ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: Days are numbered for North West leadership

Supra Mahumapelo’s track record of poor governance, not just allegations of corruption and maladministration, will see him out, writes Natasha ...
National
3 days ago

PETER BRUCE: Ramaphosa has got this one thing absolutely right

'You end poverty in South Africa and you fix everything'
Politics
1 day ago

JUSTICE MALALA: Which of these one-eyed losers will be king after next year's election?

The ANC, the DA, the EFF and all the rest are offering us a diet of hollow politics and factionalism
Politics
3 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Christo Wiese has some cheek
Opinion / Editorials
2.
World Bank warns SA is in a cycle that breeds ...
Opinion
3.
PETER BRUCE: SA must steel itself to be ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
We pay for oil and food, so why not allow water ...
Opinion
5.
HILARY JOFFE: Old Mutual’s ‘christening and ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.