Natasha Marrian Political editor: Business Day
National

End of the road looms for North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo

If he does not jump today, he faces being pushed out at a special NEC meeting next week

03 May 2018 - 10:19 Natasha Marrian
North West ANC chairman Supra Mahumapelo.
North West ANC chairman Supra Mahumapelo.

The ANC’s national officials will ask North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo on Thursday to step down.

The ANC said on Thursday that its national working committee — which met on Wednesday — had recommended that the officials immediately meet the premier “to discuss all available constructive options to resolve the ongoing impasse in the interest of the people of the North West Province and the movement broadly”.

Business Day understands that Mahumapelo will be asked to resign.

Should Mahumapelo refuse to resign, it is understood a special NEC would be called early next week to recall him from office. 

The North West has been gripped by protests, with calls for the ANC to remove Mahumapelo, who faces allegations of corruption and maladministration.

Last week the Cabinet placed the provincial health department under administration and further national interventions are expected after a team of ministers was sent to the province to assess the situation.

Mahumapelo has accused the faction aligned to President Cyril Ramaphosa of purging those who supported Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma at the party’s elective conference in December.

Under Mahumapelo’s watch the ANCs electoral support in the province has declined significantly. His administration has also been riddled with allegations of corruption and state capture — Mahumapelo publicly supported the controversial Gupta family.

WATCH: Has Supra Mahumapelo reached the end of the line?

This week on Editing Allowed, Peter Bruce and the panel of editors discuss the North West province, President Cyril Ramaphosa response and the ...
Opinion
1 hour ago

Cyril Ramaphosa’s new dawn is slowly breaking in Mahikeng

Previous experience, such as in Limpopo in 2010, shows why political and Constitutional issues make it crucial to tread cautiously in ousting ...
Opinion
48 minutes ago

PETER BRUCE: Ramaphosa has got this one thing absolutely right

'You end poverty in South Africa and you fix everything'
Politics
1 day ago

JUSTICE MALALA: Uncowed by corruption

The doings of Jacob Zuma and Supra Mahumapelo seem to be so never-ending that we almost have to admire their stamina
Opinion
4 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
End of the road looms for North West Premier ...
National
2.
Bus strike could soon end as negotiations resume
National
3.
Yunus Carrim calls for co-ordinated effort to ...
National
4.
MPs want technology agency, police staff audited ...
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.