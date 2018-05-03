End of the road looms for North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo

The ANC’s national officials will ask North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo on Thursday to step down.

The ANC said on Thursday that its national working committee — which met on Wednesday — had recommended that the officials immediately meet the premier “to discuss all available constructive options to resolve the ongoing impasse in the interest of the people of the North West Province and the movement broadly”.

Business Day understands that Mahumapelo will be asked to resign.

Should Mahumapelo refuse to resign, it is understood a special NEC would be called early next week to recall him from office.

The North West has been gripped by protests, with calls for the ANC to remove Mahumapelo, who faces allegations of corruption and maladministration.

Last week the Cabinet placed the provincial health department under administration and further national interventions are expected after a team of ministers was sent to the province to assess the situation.

Mahumapelo has accused the faction aligned to President Cyril Ramaphosa of purging those who supported Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma at the party’s elective conference in December.

Under Mahumapelo’s watch the ANCs electoral support in the province has declined significantly. His administration has also been riddled with allegations of corruption and state capture — Mahumapelo publicly supported the controversial Gupta family.